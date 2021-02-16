PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Reaches $0.0888

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $10,123.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.