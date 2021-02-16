PIVX (PIVX) One Day Volume Tops $2.11 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $47.02 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001720 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

