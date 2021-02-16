PIXEL (PXL) Price Up 24.3% This Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. PIXEL has a market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $23.08 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,414.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $714.32 or 0.01445554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.11 or 0.00483883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00039085 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005169 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

