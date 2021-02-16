Pizza (PIZZA) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $717,884.90 and $1,414.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pizza has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 1,832.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003198 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00027860 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 198% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

