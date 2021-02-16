Plair Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Plair has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $63,312.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded up 116.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00064697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.50 or 0.00897988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00049396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.03 or 0.05145914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017209 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00033272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plair is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

