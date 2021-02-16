Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Shares Up 9.2%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) shares shot up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.34. 3,589,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 2,124,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The firm has a market cap of $385.60 million, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLG. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

