PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.48 Million

Brokerages expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report sales of $48.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.40 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $77.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $168.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.80 million to $175.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $222.80 million, with estimates ranging from $213.32 million to $243.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

AGS opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PlayAGS by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 488,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 377,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

