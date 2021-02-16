Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.12, but opened at C$0.11. Playfair Mining shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 21,050 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.89 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.