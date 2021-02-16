PlayFuel (PLF) Price Tops $0.0117 on Exchanges

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and $4.54 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00064336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.77 or 0.00875457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00047902 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.55 or 0.05030549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00033466 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

