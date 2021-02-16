Playgroundz Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $2,364.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 726.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00263718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00083455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00073567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00086175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.90 or 0.00409374 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00186136 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

