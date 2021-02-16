Playkey (PKT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $75,170.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $374,317.74 and $75,170.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

