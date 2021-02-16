Playkey (PKT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $457,227.76

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. Playkey has a total market cap of $457,227.76 and $77,137.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playkey has traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00061515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00823785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00045651 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.17 or 0.04878852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

