Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 4,443 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $367,791.54.
Plexus stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.34. 86,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.
About Plexus
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
