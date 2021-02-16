Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 4,443 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $367,791.54.

Plexus stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.34. 86,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Plexus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

