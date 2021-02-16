Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Up 5%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.37 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 170,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 99,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $331,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 18,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,234 shares of company stock worth $1,081,895.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 466.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 398,792 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,387,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

