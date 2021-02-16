Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.93 and last traded at $59.00. Approximately 32,065,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 49,339,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Get Plug Power alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -178.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.