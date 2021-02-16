Pmeer (PMEER) 1-Day Volume Hits $338,560.00

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00060907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00263010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00083032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00073521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00085383 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.98 or 0.00423304 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00185007 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

