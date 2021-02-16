PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of PNM Resources worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Sidoti cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

