POA (POA) Price Hits $0.0523 on Top Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. POA has a total market cap of $14.88 million and $1.30 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 49.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,625,989 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
