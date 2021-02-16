Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $153.50

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 153.50 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 153.50 ($2.01), with a volume of 224990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.25 ($1.98).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.72 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.81%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

