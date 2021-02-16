Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $0.53

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Polis token can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. Polis has a market cap of $5.21 million and $6,967.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 1,737.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003014 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00027606 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 195.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis Token Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

