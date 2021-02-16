Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) One Day Volume Tops $35.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be bought for $349.77 or 0.00708148 BTC on major exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $35.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 72.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00061217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.53 or 0.00264277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00082112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00073199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.69 or 0.00440745 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00184799 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,731 tokens. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

