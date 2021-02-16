Polymath (POLY) Trading Up 29% Over Last Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $101.65 million and $8.61 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.00 or 0.00419116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,263,172 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

