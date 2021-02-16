PolypuX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,750.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, PolypuX has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One PolypuX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. PolypuX has a market cap of $580,147.15 and $4,750.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00061909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.00262957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00081737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00083940 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.59 or 0.00437319 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00185169 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

PolypuX Token Trading

PolypuX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

