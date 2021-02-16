PolySwarm (NCT) 1-Day Volume Tops $149,808.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 116.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 83.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and $149,808.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

