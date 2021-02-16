Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Poniard Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Poniard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PARD)

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cancer therapeutics. Its lead platform product candidate includes Picoplatin, a platinum-based cancer therapy to treat multiple cancer indications, including small cell lung, colorectal, prostate, and ovarian cancers.

