Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Tops $30.82

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $30.82 or 0.00062692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.00264890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00086116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00075370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00088958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.75 or 0.00408312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00184033 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

Poolz Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.