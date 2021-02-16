POPCHAIN Achieves Market Cap of $263,789.21 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 89.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $263,789.21 and $953.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00139570 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.