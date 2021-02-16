Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.60

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.60 and last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 499035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Get Popular alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 2.2% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Popular by 238.3% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 61,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 43,180 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Popular by 56.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 87,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.