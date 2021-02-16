Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Short Interest Update

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 14th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRCH. Northland Securities increased their price target on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Porch Group stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. 28,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,376. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

