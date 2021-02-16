PortfolioPlus Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PPDM) Trading 0% Higher

PortfolioPlus Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PPDM)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.13. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33.

