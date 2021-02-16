PortfolioPlus S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPMC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

PortfolioPlus S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPMC) rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for PortfolioPlus S&P Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PortfolioPlus S&P Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.