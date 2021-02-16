Poseidon Network (QQQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $830,680.00

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $70.03 million and approximately $830,680.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00076120 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000101 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QQQ is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

