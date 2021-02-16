Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock Price Down 6%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.65 and last traded at $73.29. 681,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 972,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.