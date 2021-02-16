PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0325 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $4,506.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,899.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.57 or 0.03558295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.56 or 0.00425980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $703.65 or 0.01410147 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00477251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.35 or 0.00465631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00310764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00029407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002768 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,709,871 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

