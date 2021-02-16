Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Power Index Pool Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00008793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $877,024.37 and approximately $14,101.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00260128 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00081005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00070425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00084083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.35 or 0.00423550 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00183038 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

