Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Shares Up 10.9%

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)’s share price rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $48.57. Approximately 117,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
In other Power REIT news, CAO Susan Hollander bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virgil E. Wenger acquired 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Power REIT Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)
Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.