Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Shares Up 10.9%

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)’s share price rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $48.57. Approximately 117,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

In other Power REIT news, CAO Susan Hollander bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virgil E. Wenger acquired 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Power REIT by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

