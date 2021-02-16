Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17. 12,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 9,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

About Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF)

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

