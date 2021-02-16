PPD (PPD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. PPD has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion and a PE ratio of 253.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

