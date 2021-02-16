PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PQG. KeyCorp began coverage on PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get PQ Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PQ Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PQ Group by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PQ Group by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PQ Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.