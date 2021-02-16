PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.00

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 49 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PQG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

