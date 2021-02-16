Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in January

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 533,700 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 14th total of 410,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 762.4 days.

OTCMKTS:PRDSF opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Prada has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

