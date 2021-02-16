Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PRDSY stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Get Prada alerts:

PRDSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Prada from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.