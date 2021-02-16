PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$12.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.93. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.