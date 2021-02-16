Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Short Interest Down 22.0% in January

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($11.37). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

