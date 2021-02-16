Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 395,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,270,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 258.88% and a negative return on equity of 98.29%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Precipio in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Precipio in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precipio in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Precipio in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

