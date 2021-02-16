Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.84. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 299,214 shares trading hands.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 141.81% and a negative net margin of 2,139.86%.

About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.