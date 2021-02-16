Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) fell 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.64. 6,356,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 5,309,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
