Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) fell 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.64. 6,356,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 5,309,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,139.86% and a negative return on equity of 141.81%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.