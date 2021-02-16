Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Short Interest Up 26.0% in January

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 14th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFBI traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The company has a market cap of $220.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.83. Premier Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $18.00.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

