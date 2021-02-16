Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.83

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $3.30. Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 811,210 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.91 million and a P/E ratio of -23.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.83.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

