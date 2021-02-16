Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$116.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$131.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$117.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 995 shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$97.06 per share, with a total value of C$96,574.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,429,129.80.

PBH stock opened at C$106.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.05. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of C$62.79 and a 1 year high of C$108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$103.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$99.73.

About Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

